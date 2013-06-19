CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) between March 28, 2012 and July 30, 2012, was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by CafePress and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements that were made between March 28, 2012 and July 30, 2012.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) concerning whether a series of statements by CafePress Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



CafePress Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $103.49 million in 2009 to $217.79 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $3.33 million in 2009, respectively $3.61million in 2011, declined to a Net Loss of $0.08 million in 2012.



Shares of CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) declined from $19.15 in March 2012 to as low as $4.91 per share in November 2012.



On June 18, 2013, NASDAQ:PRSS shares closed at $6.22 per share.



