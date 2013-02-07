Cafes/Bars in Belgium - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Belgium" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The main event in cafes/bars in 2011 was the total ban on smoking. In early 2011, some sources expected that the unstable Belgian political environment would lead to a postponement of such a momentous decision. Before 2011, it has been forbidden to smoke in consumer foodservice outlets where food is served. Instead of banning smoking in order to focus on food, the majority of cafes/bars chose to remain as bars/pubs where it is still possible to smoke. Those that banned smoking opted for a more...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Consumer Foodservice Survey 2011: Trends in Workplace Catering and Consumer Expenditure
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Business Confidence in the Global Construction Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Semiconductors in the Patient Monitoring Systems Market to 2016 - Growth Dependent on Increasing Microcontroller and Analog IC Usage in Neonatal and Remote Patient Monitors
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Central Nervous System Disorders - Highest Number of Patients were Recruited for Clinical Trials in Schizophrenia
- Emerging Market for Clinical Trials in Argentina - Major Cost Advantages over the US in Conducting Clinical Trials Will Encourage Drug Development
- Biomarkers in Drug Discovery - Earlier Usage of Biomarkers in Optimization Stage to Reduce Drug Attrition Rate Significantly