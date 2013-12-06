"Cafes/Bars in Portugal" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Portugal" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Total expenditure on food items declined in 2012 in cafes/bars. The difficult economic framework also resulted in the Portuguese government taking some unpopular measures in order to control the public deficit. Portuguese consumers remained very reluctant to spend money on dining, drinking and socialising away from home due to the negative effects of the economic crisis and the subsequent high levels of financial insecurity in 2012. Economic resources in the country were scarce, taxation...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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