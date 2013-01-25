Cafes/Bars in the Czech Republic - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cafes/Bars in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The performance of cafes/bars in the Czech Republic was negatively affected during 2011 by the unstable economic situation which persisted in the country as value sales of cafes/bars declined by 2%. However, this performance was a considerable improvement on the 7% value decline recorded in the category during 2010. The improved performance in cafes/bars in 2011 was caused by two major factors. The first of these is that there were more foreign visitors visiting the Czech Republic in 2011,...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of Wine Consumption in Czech Republic, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in Czech Republic, 2005-15
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Republic of Korea In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Czech Republic In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- The Future of Retailing in Czech Republic to 2015
- Inbound and Outbound Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2016: Market Databook
- Emerging Opportunities in the Czech Republic's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Major Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Renewable Resources, Privatization, and Easing Barriers to Entry in Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016