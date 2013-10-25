"Cafes/Bars in the US" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The 4% current value sales growth in cafes/bars across the nation was the highest since 2007 as these establishments became more and more conducive to longer stays and higher bills. In addition to the recent Starbucks acquisitions of Teavana teas and La Boulange bakery products (which had yet to actually be rolled out in their branded outlets by the end of the review period) companies like Caribou Coffee were eager to introduce a variety of grilled sandwiches aimed at the lunch crowd. Small...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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