Caffe Nero Group Ltd.: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report

Caffe Nero Group Ltd. (Caffe Nero) is a specialty coffee shop chain based in the UK. The company was established in 1997 by Gerry Ford. Caffe Nero cafes serve a comprehensive variety of Italian-style traditional espresso drinks along with a range of hot and cold coffee drinks such as frappe latte, fruit booster and hot chocolate milano. The stores also offer cold drinks, sandwiches, Italian wraps, pastas, muffins, soups, slices, salads, bars, crumbles, monsieurs and pastries. Furthermore, Caffe Nero retails coffee, clothing, cups and other merchandise online. The company currently operates over 600 stores spread across the world. It principally operates in the UK besides operating stores in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Caffe Nero is headquartered in London, the UK.



