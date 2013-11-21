Caffeine Free Suggestions for an Energy Boost

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- One of the first steps many people take on the road to wellness is to reduce their caffeine intake. In doing this, however, their body begins to feel the effects of the withdrawal and often times the return to the habit and feel guilty for “failing” at their goal. To avoid the energy slump when cutting the stimulant out of a diet, the tips below can oftentimes boost mental focus and give the body enough energy to keep up with daily tasks until the addiction to caffeine is out of the blood.



While it’s common knowledge that overindulgence in certain carbs can lead to a drop in energy, consuming the right type of carbohydrates in proper amounts provide a source of constant, real energy the body can take advantage of. Studies have shown that three servings of whole grains each day can lead to an increase in overall energy. Breakfast is the prime time for one of these servings, and suggestions include whole grain oatmeal, or whole wheat toast with some peanut butter to get the bodies much needed protein in addition to energy supplying carbohydrates.



Acupressure has often been sighted for providing numerous benefits, and one area that can provide additional energy is the ears. Using the fingers to massage the lobes and outer rim of the ears has been reported to provide a boost in energy and mental focus. 10 to 30 seconds of a massage is all it takes to wake the body up and get energy flowing experts say. This is one to try for desk workers or those who have a sedentary job.



Another thing the ears can do to assist in waking up the body is take in the sound of music, and encourage the vocal cords to work as well. Singing has been shown by researchers to be an invigorating and fun way to wake the body up in a slump, and provide a mental and confidence boost at the same time. The song doesn’t always have to be loud, but the movement and emotional investment in a few verses could lead to a longer wake time during the day.



Proper rest is important, and if a person is feeling consistently tired they should monitor their own sleep schedule, or see a physician to determine if a sleeping issue is to blame. But if its only general daytime sleepiness one is experiencing, trying the suggestions above could help wake the body and mind up without the use of caffeine or other stimulants.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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