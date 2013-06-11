Caffeine Laced Energy Shots Don't Improve 5K Time

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- A recent study has proven that energy shots full of caffeine do not improve race times for runners, especially those running 5K’s.



Even though caffeine has been shown to improve endurance and performance in research trials, that isn’t necessarily the case in regards to performance of highly trained runners.



A small study published in the journal Nutrients found no improvement in performance when highly trained runners consumed two popular commercially available energy shots an hour before an all-out 5-K race.



As the researchers note, previous studies demonstrating a performance boost from caffeine used more science-geek (our term, not theirs) means of determining how much caffeine to give exercisers; milligrams of caffeine per kilogram of body weight is the most common measurement. A strength of this study is that it provided caffeine in the amounts most people are going to more often encounter.



It's also worth keeping in mind that many studies on caffeine and endurance performance look at extending duration, not improving times at a set distance. And many studies are done on cyclists, who can usually work at higher intensities than runners without having stomach problems.



Evidence is still very much in caffeine's favor as helpful to runners. But, as this study reminds, that's different than saying that every run will be faster if preceded by caffeine.



