CAFM is Computer Aided Facility Management software which enables facility managers to plan, execute, and monitor all activities involved in space and workplace management, asset management, reactive and planned preventative maintenance, operational facility services, room reservations, and any other customer service request. The software uses advanced databases, visual modelling tools, and geographic information services to give managers a comprehensive view of buildings and asset portfolios. It is used in various industries such as government, oil and gas, and healthcare.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Demand for Cloud Solutions

- Technological Advancements in Software



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Integrated Facility Management



Opportunities:

- Higher Adoption in Developing Economies



Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Expertise



Analysis by Features (Asset management, Work order management, Maintenance tracking, Room Scheduling), Industry vertical (Government, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



The regional analysis of Global CAFM Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



