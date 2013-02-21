CAGR 5.46%: Latest Study Global Paint and Coating Market Publishes by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Paint and Coating market to grow at a CAGR of 5.46 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in civil and construction activities across the globe. The Global Paint and Coating market has also been witnessing the development of eco-friendly paint. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Paint and Coating Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Paint and Coating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, The Valspar Corp., and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



