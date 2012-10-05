CAI Title Announces the Opening of Its Center City Office

Broad Axe, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- CAI Title has opened up a new office in Center City Philadelphia. The office is located on 1429 Walnut Street, in the heart of Center City. The Philadelphia settlement service has stood for the interests of residential and commercial real estate buyers in the greater Philadelphia area for over 40 years.



Purchasing Title insurance through CAI Title protects residential and commercial buyers from future loss of property, unexpected expenses and hardships related to managing suits brought against their clients. Buying real estate, whether it is a first home or business investment, is a serious step in one’s life. CAI Title gives their clients the respect and attention they deserve as they act on this important decision. As the leader in Real Estate Closings in Philadelphia, CAI Title works on the clients behalf, making sure the closings occur on time so everything can go perfectly.



From the simplest residential closing to a complex real estate transaction, CAI Title is committed to providing exceptional customer service with unmatched expertise on any subject related to title insurance and real estate. As a premier title company in Philadelphia, CAI provides Home Closing 101, where people can find information they need to prepare themselves for closing day. This is an easy way for clients to become familiar with terms such as title insurance, escrow fees and closing costs.



Working with CAI Title, customers will have peace of mind about their real estate purchase, now and into the future. For more information, call 215-583-3544 or visit www.caititle.com.