Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Carmel, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and engage with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and platforms that feed into various media and allow us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Chris Murray, President, Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Murray.



Caitlin-Morgan’s optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Murray.



About Caitlin-Morgan Insurance

Located in Carmel, Indiana, Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services serves independent agents nationwide. We help you to develop package programs for select industry niches; including Captive Solutions , Insurance for Nursing Homes , Worker’s Compensation , Assisted Living Insurance Programs and the Indiana Nursing Home Group Workers’ Compensation Plan.



Visit Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services’ new website at http://www.caitlin-morgan.com



Caitlin-Morgan Insurance Services looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Chris Murray

317.575.4440

Chris.Murray@caitlin-morgan.com