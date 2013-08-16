Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) is a credit institution, offering a wide range of banking and financial solutions. The company offers solutions catering to individuals, micro businesses, small and medium entrepreneurs and corporate. Its portfolio of products and services includes current deposits, time deposits, savings accounts, and structured deposits, individual credit, housing loans, and credit cards. It also provides construction loans, investment products, and services, investment funds, pension funds, retirement savings plans, and retirement share plans. In addition, the company offers life and non-life insurance products and services, motor vehicle renting, credit and financial leasing, and mutual guarantee services. The company along with its subsidiaries operates in Portugal, Cape Verde and Angola. CEMG operates as a subsidiary of Montepio Geral Associacao Mutualista. The company is headquartered in Alfragide, Portugal.



Companies Mentioned



CAIXA ECONOMICA MONTEPIO GERAL



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