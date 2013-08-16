Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito Â?? Lan Kide Aurrezkia : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito Lan Kide Aurrezkia : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito Lan Kide Aurrezkia : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito Lan Kide Aurrezkia' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito - Lan Kide Aurrezkia (Caja Laboral) is a cooperative bank based in Spain. The bank offers various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers in Spain. The bank's offerings include products such as savings accounts, mortgages, pension plans, systematic savings plan for individual, loans, funds, debit cards, credit cards, life insurance and non-life insurance products. The bank also offers various services that include financing, external trade services, currency exchange services, online banking services, mobile banking services and ATM services. The bank operates through 390 branches throughout the Spain. Caja Laboral is headquartered Mondragon, Spain.



Companies Mentioned



Caja Laboral Popular Coop. De Credito Lan Kide Aurrezkia



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