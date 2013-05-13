Cake Decorating and Confectionery Tips and Recipes on New MakeBake Blog

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Cake decorating has come a long way since the days of plain old buttercream frosting and birthday candles. Nowadays people are topping cakes, cupcakes and other sweets with everything from edible photographs to icing in the shape of designer shoes. Nothing is too over the top. Ideas like these and many more inspiring recipes and tips can be found on the new blog by MakeBake.



MakeBake is the UK’s one stop shop for sugar craft supplies and cake baking and decorating equipment. They supply everything professional or at home bakers need to create delicious and beautiful sweet treats. With the new cake decorating blog, the founders of MakeBake hope to inspire their customers to make the most of their confectionary and cupcake supplies and design their own unique creations.



“At MakeBake we are as crazy about confectionary as you are. We pride ourselves on providing you with baking ideas that are suitable for cake decorating experts and beginners alike,” said a MakeBake representative. “Whether you are looking to make your own tasty treats for a party, a gift for a loved one, or just for a bit of fun, MakeBake has something for you.”



The cake and cupcake blog, updated regularly, offers customers whimsical ideas for every season. For example, a recent post shows how to create a lovely Mother’s Day bouquet of cupcakes, with step-by-step decorating and assembly instructions. Another suggested several ways to use leftover Easter candy. And what’s more, all the supplies to make these delectable desserts are available on the MakeBake site. “As well as helping you with great ideas, we can also supply all the equipment you’ll need to bring your creations to life. We stock an extensive collection of traditional cake baking and chocolate making equipment; we also stock a range of fun and innovative sugarcraft products,” the representative continued.



About MakeBake

As one of the UKs largest online cake decorating stores, with over ten years’ industry experience, MakeBake offers an unrivalled collection of cake equipment and decorations. Launched in 2012, the online store is a one stop shop for sugar craft and cake decorating supplies run by a team of passionate and experienced cake decoration experts. For more information, visit: http://www.makebake.co.uk