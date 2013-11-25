Cal Banyan Offers Distance Learning Courses for Hypnosis

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- In 1996, Cal Banyan became a certified hypnotist and began using this skill to help others make their lives better, overcome fears and bad habits and achieve success. Since then, Mr. Banyan has taught hundreds of students the art and science of professional hypnosis.



Now, Cal Banyan offers his famous hypnosis classes in two platforms: in person and online through distance learning from his website located at www.hypnosis.org



Mr. Banyan is offering a distance learning component to each of the next year’s scheduled hypnosis training sessions. Currently there are two different classes being offered including:



- National Guild of Hypnotists Approved Hypnosis Certification Course—October 14 to 25, 2013; January 27 to February 7, 2014; July 14 to July 25, 2014; and October 13 to October 24, 2014.



- Week of Power Advanced Hypnosis Training Course—May 4 to May 10, 2014.



Banyan Hypnosis offers an onsite and online distance learning class for certification, the Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy Certification Course with 5-PATH® Hypnotherapy Certification. This is the only online course currently offered that includes complete training for 5-PATH® certification as well as information on how to successfully begin a hypnosis practice. These classes involve students from both the onsite classroom and those attending remotely from all over the world, allowing them to interact with each other. Rather than review recorded sessions, students interact with the instructor and with others in the class to gain first-hand experience of hypnosis techniques.



Mr. Banyan has been a National Guild of Hypnotists certified instructor since 1999 and has taught many students the fundamentals as well as the more advanced methods of hypnosis. Mr. Banyan offers a multitude of materials to help hypnotists provide valuable service to those who need their help, including hypnosis therapy techniques for smoking cessation, weight loss, pain management and a host of other issues.



With online distance learning classes, anyone can take Mr. Banyan’s courses and become a professional hypnotist. Best of all, distance learning allows those who cannot travel to these courses to participate from the privacy of their own homes.



About Cal Banyan

Since 1996, Mr. Banyan has been a leader in the field of hypnotherapy and hypnosis training. Rather than reserving hypnosis to only a handful of select experts, Mr. Banyan offers online classes that make hypnosis available to almost anyone who wants to dedicate time and effort to learning these valuable techniques and putting them to use helping others.



For More Information: www.hypnosis.org