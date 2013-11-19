Cal Banyan Teaches Students to Become Professional Hypnotists

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- There are many misconceptions about the practice of hypnotism, but perhaps none so great as the assumption that hypnotism is merely a hobby or used only by psychiatrists. Hypnotists can build a reputation as valued members of the healthcare and self-help communities and become full-time professionals with the right guidance, such as that found in Cal Banyan’s new book, Real Hypnosis Business Success.



In this book, Mr. Banyan, the author of several works on professional hypnosis, invited five of his successful students who have graduated from his program at the Banyan Hypnosis Center, on the web at www.calbanyan.com , for Training and Services, Inc., to tell their stories. These students discuss their journey from “classroom to clients” and what they learned along the path to becoming professional hypnotists.



Edited and authored by Mr. Banyan, this book offers a look at the real story behind hypnotism and how it can be used to improve lives every day. Real Hypnosis Business Success is available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and iTunes.



Mr. Banyan’s website, www.calbanyan.com , offers a great variety of interesting resources for those who are interested in hypnotism. While Banyan Hypnosis Center for Training and Services offers full-time classes, Mr. Banyan also offers “Hypno-Tuesday” clips that engage users in interesting points about hypnosis. All videos on the Cal Banyan website are free of charge and are offered in an attempt to help the public understand the realities and dispel the myths that have long persisted about hypnosis and hypnotherapy.

Real Hypnosis Business Success offers those who are interested in making a career out of hypnosis information on just what it takes to become a professional hypnotist and help others with hypnotherapy interventions.



About Cal Banyan

For many years, Cal Banyan has been teaching students to use hypnosis safely and effectively to enrich other’s lives. Mr. Banyan has been a professional hypnotist since 1996. He holds an MA in Psychology from the University of North Dakota as well as certification from the National Guild of Hypnotists. Today, Mr. Banyan spends his time working with students who want to become professional hypnotists, helping them learn the techniques that will make them qualified to serve others through the use of hypnotherapy.



For More Information: www.calbanyan.com