Cal Till Awarded Employee of the Quarter for Q3 2011 at Infinity Network Solutions

Macon, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2011 -- As many of you will remember from our last news release for the Macon IT Support team Employee of the Quarter award, it has been our practice to award one deserving employee each quarter to receive the award. Feedback is received from members of management, as well as fellow employees, and submitted to the executive management team for review. Employees are nominated based on how well they uphold our mission, vision and values.



The nomination received for all nominees were great; but in the end, the team voted in favor of Cal. His hard work to help us achieve our mission and vision along with his own set of values propel him to serve our clients and provide superior value that far exceeds their expectations. Without his dedication, and the dedication of all our employees, Infinity Network Solutions would not be considered a leader in providing excellence in service, expertise, and support.



Well done, Cal!