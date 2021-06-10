Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc Offering Top-Notch Roofing Solutions in Sacramento 

Gold River, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc has raised the bar in roofing solutions delivery with workmanship, professionalism, and integrity. The company has been around for over three decades, offering reroofing, new roofs, roof repairs, inspections, certifications, and maintenance programs for both residential and commercial buildings. From property owners, contractors, and real estate agents to brokers, property managers, and homeowner associations, everyone is well catered to in and around Sacramento. Cal-Vintage Roofing is powered by a trained workforce, ready to meet any schedule and requirement in line with CA Title 24, Lead Laws, and OSHA regulations.



The spokesperson at Cal-Vintage Roofing recently stated, "Cal-Vintage Roofing is the leading Sacramento roof repair services provider with a terrific track record. A fully licensed, bonded, and insured operation, we prioritize the safety of our clients and workers. With both services and products provided, we ensure end-to-end solutions tailored to each client and each roof. Albeit the complexity or scale, we pull off a roofing project within the schedule and budget without sacrificing quality. Be it one-off residential roof repair or an elaborate commercial roofing project with many moving parts; nothing is too big or too small for our expertise."



Cal-Vintage Roofing also operates the largest roofing showroom/design center in Northern California, stocked with an astounding variety of samples, materials, and accessories. This includes LOW-E Reflective Insulation Roofing, Seamless Gutters Installation, Blown-In Attic Insulation, Tubular Skylights, Solar Attic Fans, Solar Roofing, Gutter Screens, and Radiant Barrier (Heat Shield). The products come directly from the top brands with a proven legacy, including, but not limited to, Eagle, Certain Teed, DaVinci, DECRA, Carlisle, BARTILE, Boral, Owens Corning, WALDUN, and GAF. The staff is professional and forthcoming when answering visitors' questions, matching products with their project requirements and budget, and tailoring solutions accordingly.



The spokesperson further stated, "Cal-Vintage Roofing is associated with hard-wearing, long-lasting, weather-resistant, and energy-efficient roofing systems for homes and commercial settings. We merge the best products and the best practices to deliver a lasting value to our clients. Every effort is made to restrict overhead and pass on the savings to the client. We offer competitive pricing across the board and back it up with specials for additional savings. Presently, we provide $400 off on reroofing and new roof, a $175 rebate on the best roofing repair in Sacramento and $250 for Military and Senior Discount. Conditions apply."



Cal-Vintage Roofing also offers roofing programs and loans helping property owners fund their roofing project. The company has ties with the top financing companies, including Hero, Y-Grene, and E3 (Energy Efficient Equity), to allow for quick loan approvals at low interest rates. The options include cash/personal checks, debit and credit cards, such as Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Discover. In addition, Cal-Vintage Roofing offers no-obligation estimates to bring in transparency based on precise drawings, photos, and measurements.



About Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc

Cal-Vintage Roofing Co is a family-owned and operated roofing company serving Sacramento for the past 30 years. The company specializes in residential and commercial reroofing, new roofs, roof repairs, inspections, certifications, and maintenance. Currently, Cal-Vintage Roofing is the leading destination for Sacramento roofing repair services.



Contact Information:



Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc

11257 Coloma Rd. Suite A-3

Gold River, CA 95670

Office and Showroom:

Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm

Showroom:

Saturdays and Evenings by Appointment

Phone: (916) 635-8320

Fax: (916) 635-8329

Website: https://www.calvintageroofing.com/