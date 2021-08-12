Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. Offers Professional and Outstanding Roofing Services in Sacramento and Elk Grove

Gold River, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc is an accredited family-owned roofing company that serves Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento area. The family-operated company has more than three decades of experience in the roofing industry, and they specialize in new roofs, roof repairs, commercial and residential reroofing, and more. They offer their services to various kinds of clients such as homeowners, property managers, real estate agents, contractors, homeowner associations, and brokers. Also, their team of highly skilled technicians is well-informed about recent roofing standards, CA Title 24, Lead Laws, as well as Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements.



Responding to a query, Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc.'s spokesperson commented, "We are dedicated to providing exceptional services, which is inherent in every aspect of our business. We offer value, quality roofing products, and services that are unmatched in the industry where we serve. If you are a homeowner or you run a business, you can rest assured when you contact Cal-Vintage Roofing, that our services are of great standard, as we have in our employ a well-versed team, and experts who are concerned about their work's quality and their customers".



At Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc., their showroom in Northern California holds a complete range of high-quality samples, products, and accessories. They also have an advanced technical roofing contractor department that ensures to deliver comprehensive project planning, accurate cost estimates, right reroof measurements, drawings, and pictures. Moreover, in relation to their roofing repair and replacement services in Elk Grove, Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. has many excellent customer reviews online on Google Reviews, Yelp, BBB, among others. Hence, individuals or businesses in search of reliable Elk roofing services can reach out to Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc.



The spokesperson further added, "At Cal-Vintage Roofing, our knowledgeable consultants help our clients with selecting the most appropriate roof for their homes, families, and of course, according to their budget. We offer a warranty for re-roofing, which lasts for a period of 10 years. The warranty covers all roof leakages on the rooftop and interior. We also provide samples of our work for our clients, as well as enumerated references and addresses of accomplished projects in the Sacramento area".



As one of the top Sacramento gutters companies, Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. offers pre-painted seamless aluminum/steel gutters and downspouts. The company installs seamless gutters, including copper, galvanized, and bonderized gutters. These seamless gutters are offered in brown, white, as well as custom colors, and they also come in various sizes such as 7", 5", and 5" Old Gothic.



Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc. is a Sacramento roofing contractor that inspects, installs, and repairs roofs. They have a lead-safe certification and are certified by leading major roofing manufacturers. Some of the brands they work with also include EAGLE ROOFING PRODUCTS, BARTILE PREMIUM ROOFING TILES, DECRA Stone Coated Steel Roofing Systems, and more. People on the lookout for Sacramento roofing contractors services can contact Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc for their trusted services.



Contact Information:



Cal-Vintage Roofing Co Inc.



11257 Coloma Rd. Suite A-3,

Gold River, CA 95670.

Phone: (916) 635-8320

Fax: (916) 635-8329

Website: https://www.calvintageroofing.com/