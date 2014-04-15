Calabaza Sailing Cruises Rank as a Top Attraction on TripAdvisor Within Barbados

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Calabaza Sailing Cruises now rank as one of the top attractions within Barbados on TripAdvisor. Well known for offering private and personalized cruising services within the Barbados area. Travelers around the world love experiencing the ‘real Barbados’ through an unforgettable, relaxing cruise on their spacious Catamaran.



Calabaza consistently offers an exclusive experience to ensure everyone feels special and pampered for the day at sea. Their private cruises are tailored to where the guest wants to go, how long they want to stay and what they want to eat and drink. Lunch cruises include five hours along the beautiful West Coast of Barbados with an opportunity to snorkel with turtles and view shipwrecks. Their sunset cruises provide another option of three and a half hours at sea and are available upon request.



Ranked as the #1 activity within Bridgetown on TripAdvisor and awarded the Certificate of Excellence in 2013. Travelers are ecstatic after their experience with Calabaza Cruises and leave rave reviews like “ Far and away the best tour we have ever taken. They took what started out as a stressful visit and turned it into the most enjoyable and memorable day of our vacation!” And “Thank You Gina for the most memorable day. It was everything perfect from the transfer, the food, which was really self cooked and amazing, to the great staff on board.” More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page: http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g147263-d1217081-Reviews-Calabaza_Sailing_Cruises-Bridgetown_Saint_Michael_Parish_Barbados.html. For more information also please visit http://www.calabazasailingcruises.com/cruises.html



About Calabaza Sailing Cruises

Calabaza Sailing Cruises is the Barbados most Exclusive, Private and Personalized Catamaran Sailing Cruises – They provide unforgettable, relaxing cruise on thier spacious catamaran. Snorkel and swim with the turtles, explore the reefs and wrecks. Taste our superb local Bajan lunch, hors'doeuvres and cakes. Not to forget our special rum punch.



Contact:

Email: sailcalabaza@gmail.com

Phone Number: 1-246-826-4048

http://www.calabazasailingcruises.com