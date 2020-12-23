New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Calcined Anthracite Market



The Calcined Anthracite Market is set to attain a valuation of USD 3.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Electrically calcined anthracite and Gas calcined anthracite dominate the market. The applications of calcined anthracite are widespread in several industries, including steelmaking, carbon products, and water treatments.



The major driving force for the development of the calcined anthracite market is the increasing demand in the steel industry for carbon-rich charging products. The product offers a higher carbon percentage compared with traditional coal products, also has a volatile matter content. The demand for the calcined anthracite is increasing in the water treatment process with rising healthcare concerns. Experts speculate that the increasing demand in the necessary electric furnaces and adoption of the latest technology is projected to escalate the industry growth.



Competitive Landscape:



Under this section of the report, our market research panel has focused on the leading companies and the company profiles. The report's competitive outlook encases the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market players for optimal business expansion. Moreover, the future financial outlook of these players has been deeply assessed by leveraging avant-garde analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. A detailed supply and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report:



Rheinfelden Carbon GmbH & Co KG, Headwind Exim Private Limited, Dev Energy, Elkem AS, Sojitz JECT Corporation, RESORBENT S.R.O., Asbury Carbons Inc., Ningxia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite Co., Ltd., Ningxia Carbon Valley International Co. Ltd., and Rheinbraun Brennstoff GmbH among others.



The Calcined Anthracite market is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Calcined Anthracite market operations and covers:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gas Calcined Anthracite

Electrically Calcined Anthracite



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steelmaking

Carbon Products

Water treatments



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pulverized Coal Injection

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnaces



Global Calcined Anthracite Market Report - Table of contents:



Chapter 1: The report encompasses the global Calcined Anthracite market introduction and the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2: In this section of the report, the authors have performed detailed scrutiny of the key manufacturers of the Calcined Anthracite industry, focusing on their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3: The report underlines the competitive landscape of the Calcined Anthracite market. It involves an in-depth account of the vast vendor landscape of the market

Chapter 4: This section also performs a broad segmentation of the Calcined Anthracite industry based on the regional outlook. The report thus evaluates the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the forecast years.



Chapters 5: This chapter of the report further segments the Calcined Anthracite market on the basis of product type, application range, and market players.



Regional Analysis



According to reports, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see high gains in calcined anthracite market over the forecast period. This is because of the growing use of the product in steel production as China, Japan, and India collectively dominate the steelmaking market. Russia is one of the leading anthracite manufacturers in the world as the prices of raw materials are lower compared to other regions such as Australia, making Russia one of the world's biggest suppliers of raw materials over the forecast period.



