New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Calcined Anthracite Market is forecast to reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is expected that high carbon content, together with superior thermal and electrical stability offered by the product as compared to conventional anthracite, will boost its demand in steel production. Positive environmental effects and reduced commodity prices are projected to give it a strategic advantage in the next few years relative to calcined pet-coke.



Anthracite coal has various applications as a carbon raiser, refractory coating part, rubber production filler, and pigments in foundries. The increasing demand from the end-user industries is boosting the market growth. Compared with traditional coal products, the product offers a higher carbon percentage and low ash, moisture, and volatile matter content. As a result, it has gained a keen interest in steel and other metals production, a process that involves very low humidity and impurity content of iron.



The Asia Pacific's vital role is foreseen in fueling the demand in the following years. China was the item 's largest buyer since it is perhaps the largest manufacturer of treated steel and other claims to fame steel items.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Calcined Anthracite market and profiled in the report are:



Rheinfelden Carbon GmbH & Co KG, Headwind Exim Private Limited, Dev Energy, Elkem AS, Sojitz JECT Corporation, RESORBENT S.R.O., Asbury Carbons Inc., Ningxia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite Co., Ltd., Ningxia Carbon Valley International Co. Ltd., and Rheinbraun Brennstoff GmbH among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gas Calcined Anthracite

Electrically Calcined Anthracite



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Steelmaking

Carbon Products

Water treatments



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pulverized Coal Injection

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnaces



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Calcined Anthracite market and its competitive landscape.



