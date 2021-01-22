Calcite Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027: Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Etc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Calcite is the common name for Calcium Carbonate. It is used in various industries like paper, building & construction, polymer, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. High applications of calcite in different industries mainly drive market demand. The global market is estimated to reach a value of USD 14.99 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



As per a report published by the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are required to make an investment of USD 26.00 Trillion for infrastructure development during the 2016–2030 period, which is equivalent to USD 1.70 trillion annually, in order to uphold the growth momentum and eliminate poverty. The rising focus on infrastructure development in the APAC region is estimated to boost the calcite market in the next few years.



Market Drivers



Market growth during the forecast period is mainly attributed to the high demand from end-use industries. Higher applications of calcite in various industries will also boost market demand.



Key market participants include Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.



The increasing number of developmental activities in developing economies has led to a growth of the construction projects, thus boosting the market demand. Surging demand for calcite in the paints & coatings industry to increase the lustre of products will also drive market demand during the forecast period.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others



Regional Outlook



The huge number of developmental projects undertaken by the governments in developing countries like China and India has resulted in high growth of demand in the end-use industries, which has in turn positively affected the calcite market demand in this region. Moreover, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income will lead to a high growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The European region is also projected to see considerable market expansion due to the growth of the end-use industries, especially the plastics and paints & coatings industries, in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Calcite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Calcite Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the paper industry



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for calcite as a substitute for kaolin



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Mining industry's cyclic nature



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Calcite Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Ground Calcium Carbonate



5.1.2. Precipitated calcium Carbonate



Chapter 6. Calcite Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online



6.1.2. Offline



Chapter 7. Calcite Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Paper



7.1.2. Paints & Coatings



7.1.3. Polymer



7.1.4. Building & Construction



7.1.5. Adhesives & Sealants



7.1.6. Others



Continue…!



