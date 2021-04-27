New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The global Calcium Carbonate Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive analysis of the latest trends and demands influencing the market growth. The report also covers a brief summary of the market values, analysis, market share, market size, industry statistics, market growth, top companies, market revenue, market valuation, and profit forecast. The report also covers the evolving competitive landscape and business strategies implemented by the major manufacturers of the market.



The increase in the development of infrastructure is propelling the demand for the calcium carbonate market. An increase in the automobile industry is also creating a demand for calcium carbonate as a raw material. The market demand is growing because of the versatile application of the product in nanowire, plastics, and coatings of alloys. Calcium carbonate is used for imaging purposes, catalytic applications, and in drug delivery loading of hydrophilic protein drugs.



Ground calcium carbonate held a larger market share in the calcium carbonate market in 2018. Ground calcium carbonate is basic in nature and can be used to neutralize combustion vapors or increase the pH in soils or water. It is used in paper and plastic fillers, paints, and coatings. It can also be used in cement, to convert quick-lime into slaked lime.



Calcium carbonate is among the most common mineral fillers used in the plastic industry. It is widely available, easy to breakdown, and is also quite economical. It also decreases surface energy and provides surface gloss and opacity, which enhances the surface finish. Moreover, it also increases impact strength and stiffness when the particle size is controlled.



Calcium carbonate is available in various particle sizes ranging from less than 1.0 micrometer to large white decorative chips. Ground calcium carbonate is the most cost-effective mineral filler on the market, and it has a supply from various mines located all over the globe.



North America held the second-largest market in the year 2018. The consumption of calcium carbonate in the region is anticipated to increase owing to the growing demand from plastics and paints & coatings industry in the U.S.



In June 2017, Mercer Lime Company was acquired by Mississippi Lime Company. The company acquired Mercer's hydrated lime business to build up its position in the industry and also cater to a wider range of customers in North America.



Key participants include Omaya AG, Sibelco, Imerys, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Huber Engineered Materials, GLC Mineral, and Graymont Limited, among others.

However, side effects, such as swelling on face, skin rashes, unusual weakness, vomiting, loss of appetite, and nausea, are restraining the demand of the market.



Omaya AG, Sibelco, Imerys, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Huber Engineered Materials, GLC Mineral, and Graymont Limited, among others.



The report broadly assesses the geographical terrain of the Calcium Carbonate Market and segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers market analysis and significant information regarding the industry share and revenue share generated by each major region along with the drivers, demands, current and emerging trends, and presence of key players in the region.



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)



- Ground Calcium Carbonate

- Precipitated Calcium Carbonate



- Dietary Supplement

- Filler and Pigment

- Raw Substance for Construction Material

- Component of Adhesives



The report covers vital information about the market share of each product type, revenue growth rate of segment, and profit valuation. It also provides information on the key segments expected to account for a significant share of the market in the forecast period. The report covers predicted growth rate, market share, and expected product demand for each application and product type. Additional information about the industry analysis, price trends, and the marketing strategies that are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.



