Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach a Value of US$ 28 Bn by 2027

In terms of value, the global calcium carbonate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Calcium carbonate is widely used as a filler or pigment in paper, plastic, and paints & coatings. It is also used as a dietary supplement.

The demand for precipitated as well as ground calcium carbonate in these end-use industries has been continuously rising. As such, the global calcium carbonate market is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.



Calcium carbonate is used as an inexpensive dietary calcium supplement and antacid. Other applications of calcium carbonate are the polishing and cleaning of rice, and as a cleaning component in shoe polish.

According to research conducted by the Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2016, the growth of cancerous tumors can be restricted using nanoparticles of calcium carbonate. Nanoparticles act on the pH of tumors, and change the pH from acidic to alkaline.

Researchers are striving to determine the compatibility of calcium carbonate nanoparticles with chemotherapy drugs, and the optimal dose of these particles to prevent the metastasis of tumors. The usage of calcium carbonate nanoparticles as a measure against cancer is a new development in the medical field. This is expected to boost the demand for calcium carbonate in the healthcare industry.

Regulatory Framework for Mining Calcium Carbonate to Hamper Demand



Rise in human health and environmental concerns due to release of toxins such as dioxins and dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls during calcium carbonate mining is restricting the growth of the global calcium carbonate market. A large number of regulatory approvals are required to mine calcium carbonate from its reserves. This factor may hamper the global calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Calcium carbonate is mined from limestone. Limestone is essential for maintaining underground water levels, and excess mining of calcium carbonate could lead to water depletion.

Dust released during quarrying limestone affects the health of individuals. It causes allergy in the eyes, nose, mucous membrane, and skin of human beings. Exposure to this dust also causes coughing, sneezing, and nasal irritation. Thus, Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) mandates certain industrial practices, such as the use of respirators when the concentration of calcium carbonate exceeds the prescribed limit in the U.S.

Europe has laid down the CLP Regulation for the usage of calcium carbonate. The regulation involves the classification, labelling, and packaging of substances and mixtures. The objective of this regulation is to determine which properties of substances and mixtures are classified as hazardous.



Ground Calcium Carbonate Product to Lead Global Calcium Carbonate Market



In terms of product, the ground calcium carbonate segment accounted for a major share of ~70% of the global calcium carbonate market in 2018. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue during the forecast period.

There is high demand for ground calcium carbonate in China, owing to rise in the application of paper and plastic products in the country.

The ground calcium carbonate product segment has been sub-categorized into uncoated ground calcium carbonate and coated ground calcium carbonate. Among these two, the uncoated ground calcium carbonate sub-segment accounted for a major share of ~ 80% of the uncoated ground calcium carbonate segment in 2018.

Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), being synthetically produced, is expensive as compared to ground calcium carbonate, and hence, is used in only a few applications.

High Demand for Calcium Carbonate in Paper End-use Industry



Based on end-use industry, the global calcium carbonate market has been segregated into paper, plastic, paint, rubber, adhesives & sealants, building & construction, and others.

The paper end-use industry segment accounted for a high share of ~35% of the global calcium carbonate market in 2018. Calcium carbonate is primarily employed as a filler in the manufacturing of paper. It is also used as a key ingredient in plastic waterproof cement and tape joint cement.

Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as an additive in plastic manufacturing in injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion coating. It allows polymers to heat and cool rapidly, which helps in high productivity, output, and fast conversion for plastic producers. It reduces energy use during the plastic manufacturing process, and minimizes the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas impact of finished plastic products.