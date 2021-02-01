New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Calcium Carbonate Overview



Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound represented by the formula CaCO3. It is naturally found in the form of minerals and rocks, some of which include calcite, carbonate, chalk, marble, and aragonite. Around 4% of the earth's crust is made up of calcium carbonate. It can be used in pure as well as naturally occurring forms. There are various techniques to extract pure calcium carbonate from its natural sources. The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value from 2019 to reach USD 34.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Key participants include: Omaya AG, Sibelco, Imerys, Calcinor SA, Carmeuse, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Huber Engineered Materials, GLC Mineral, and Graymont Limited, among others.



Market Drivers



Plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of calcium carbonate due to the increased demand for calcium carbonate to enhance plastic properties and help in improved heat dissipation. Plastic is used in various industries like packaging, building, and construction, electrical, etc., which has indirectly contributed significantly to the calcium carbonate global market. Furthermore, Nano calcium carbonate has attracted interest among researchers, especially for therapeutic applications, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global calcium carbonate market. Calcium carbonate-based materials have biodegradable and biocompatible properties, which are ideal as a smart carrier to deliver genes, enzymes, and drugs. The Paper industry is one of the main drivers of the calcium carbonate market. Calcium carbonate is added as a filler to paper pulp or is applied as a coating pigment.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Dietary Supplement

Filler and Pigment

Raw Substance for Construction Material

Component of Adhesives

Additive for Thermoplastics

Neutralizing Agent in Soil

Desulfurization of Fuel Gas



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Paint and Coating

Automotive

Adhesives and Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Paper

Rubber

Plastic

Agriculture



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific dominates the market has the largest revenue share globally in the calcium carbonate market. However, due to the pandemic, the supply chain has been immensely impacted. Apart from China, most Asian countries have reported negative GDP growth. North America is the second-largest regional market. Several industries, including medical, packaging, etc., are boosting the demand for adhesives and paper, which is the main reason for global calcium carbonate market growth in this region. Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



