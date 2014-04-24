Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- MarketReportsStore.com adds “Calcium Fortification In Beverages – Ingredients Trends and Market Insights“ report to its research database.



Calcium Fortification in Beverages - Ingredients Trends and Market Insights identifies that over 43% of the US population use dietary supplements containing calcium. The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling you to monitor the development of the Calcium Fortification in Beverages Market over time by category. You will gain an explicit understanding of the relationship between key drivers of consumer demand in the Calcium Fortification in Beverages Market enabling you to indentify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.



Review of Calcium fortification ingredients typically used in fortification of Foods and Beverages. Specific focus on Calcium types and ingredient industry key players. The need and relevance for various consumer age groups as well as demographic differences in relation to bone health. The report investigates the use of calcium fortifiers in Non-Dairy Alternatives and Soft Drinks as well as the challenges of formulating products for this segment. Furthermore the intake recommendations and discussion on approved health claims and labeling issues are presented..



Complete Report Available @ http://marketreportsstore.com/calcium-fortification-in-beverages-ingredients-trends-and-market-insights/ .



Key Findings



Why was the report written?

This report was written as calcium intake recommendations have been in place for decades, but the global population is still facing deficiencies and related health issues.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The need of fortified products is growing as more than 200 million persons are affected by osteoporosis and the increasing ageing population will create further needs. Besides dairy and dietary supplements, the beverage sector is the most promising sector for this type of fortification as non-dairy alternatives to the daily nutrition.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Key drivers are renewed health claims within Europe, and the innovations within the ingredient category allowing new soft drink solutions with daily calcium.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report investigates calcium ingredient options, suppliers, as well as formulation issues. It furthermore informs about the regulatory situation as well as patent activities in growing markets. The report further looks at current soft drinks categories and the use of calcium fortifiers as well as presents product cases.



Inquire before Buying @ http://marketreportsstore.com/inquire-before-buying/?rname=10137 .



Review of Calcium fortification ingredients typically used in fortification of Foods and Beverages. Specific focus on Calcium types and ingredient industry key players. The need and relevance for various consumer age groups as well as demographic differences in relation to bone health. The report investigates the use of calcium fortifiers in Non-Dairy Alternatives and Soft Drinks as well as the challenges of formulating products for this segment. Furthermore the intake recommendations and discussion on approved health claims and labeling issues are presented.



Calcium fortification is stagnating in spite of new opportunities within beverages and health claims.



A diversity of Calcium ingredient solutions is discussed for the benefit of product innovators.



Identify new market opportunities for calcium fortified beverages.



Reasons To Buy

- Overview of calcium ingredients, suppliers and capabilities for beverage formulation.

- Current situation on bone health and consumer group needs and which health claims can be adopted on fortified products.

- Beyond juices - there are new soft drink solutions supplying calcium that may attract new consumers.

- 200 million consumers with osteoporosis is bound to grow to many more as many in China's population are facing high risks. Patents on calcium fortifying solutions in food and beverages are being filed in China.



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Browse more reports on Food & Beverages Market @ http://marketreportsstore.com/category/food-beverages/ .



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