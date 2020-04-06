Calcium Nitrate Market to Accrue Significant Proceeds by 2026 : By Key Players Agrium, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Uralchem Holding, Yara International ASA

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Asia Pacific Calcium Nitrate Market, with countries like India, Indonesia and China in lead, had dominated the entire industry share owing to the robust industrialization as well as rising construction activities in the region. Growing population and urbanization in Asia Pacific has prompted the demand for both food and houses. This has triggered the growth of the infrastructure sector that will entail varied applications of calcium nitrate in the process.



Increase in the global population has stimulated a massive demand for food which shall drive calcium nitrate market trends in the forthcoming years. This will result from a rise in demand for fertilizers that help increase the crop yield. Calcium nitrate is widely used in fertilizers for crops like corn, soybeans and wheat.



The total production of wheat had reached 680 million tons in the year 2008 and had increased to nearly 720 million tons in 2015. It is expected of the farmers to raise their yield of crops by over 15% over the next few years to be able to meet the demand for food grain. This will create major opportunities for the consumption of fertilizers. Global calcium nitrate industry size is expected to surpass USD 12.6 billion by the year 2024.



Calcium nitrate is extensively used to control all the suspended solid residue while preventing the spread of harmful viruses, protozoa and bacteria within the wastewater treatment industry. This has created notable prospects for the demand of the product. Growing industrialization over the decades has decreased clean water resources.



The product is also largely used within explosives applications, influencing a spurt in the calcium nitrate market trends in various regions. North America, especially the U.S., had accounted for more than USD 1.5 billion of total market share in 2015. The industry has been highly fragmented with various industry players involved in the production and distribution. Companies such as Agrium, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Uralchem Holding, Yara International ASA, Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical Industry, Haifa and Sterling Chemicals have struck strategic deals to enhance their production capacity.