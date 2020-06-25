Calcium Nitrate Market Will Witness 5.3% CAGR by 2025 : By Key Players Swiss Formulations India, GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Agrium Inc

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Increasing population and food requirements across the globe will boost the demand for fertilizers. Calcium nitrate-based fertilizers are gathering a lot of attention from farmers due to government measures and increasing health awareness among consumers.



Instead of urea and ammonia-based crop growth stimulators farmers are gradually switching to product-based fertilizers. It offers high solubility which makes it's the best source of nitrate and calcium for plant growth.



Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/848



However, some health hazards associated with calcium nitrate may slow down product demand in the coming years. Direct contact with the product with skin and eyes causes burning sensation and over exposure can cause, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and headache.



Owing to versatile properties such as high solubility as well as easy availability, agriculture grade calcium nitrate market will be experiencing high demand over the analysis period. The product is a good source of nitrogen and calcium for crops. Fertilizer application is a key profitable avenue for calcium nitrate businesses owing to high product usage in the agriculture sector.



Estimates suggests that global calcium nitrate market size will surpass USD 12.6 billion in annual value by 2025. Calcium is a significant component of plant cell walls and proper supply of calcium is crucial to the development of healthy plants. The utilization of fertilizers with calcium and nitrate aids in protecting crops from diseases along with improving quality of the fruit, strengthening cell wall and enhancing shelf-life.



Speaking in terms of the geographical standards, North America is stated to stand tall in the regional hierarchy of the calcium nitrate market. For the record, the region held over a considerable business share in 2017 and is probable to progress at a prodigious pace over the forecast period. This regional growth is attributed to the expansive agriculture and wastewater treatment industries spread across North America.



Also, robust presence of myriad wastewater industries in the region would strengthen the business prospects by 2025.



Europe, on the other hand, is also likely to emerge as a major revenue pocket for the calcium market across the globe perhaps owing to the large scale consumption of calcium nitrate based molten salts. The product has upheld major traction due to its deployment in thermal energy industries for electricity generation via the solar power. The region is chiefly dominated by Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain.



Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/Calcium-nitrate-market



Calcium nitrate market size from the fertilizers segment has been exponentially proliferating over the past few years accounting to the increasing health cognizance and legislative norms pertaining to augmenting the yield quality and boosting profitability from the agricultural trade.



Estimates claim that fertilizers segment commanded a major stance across the application gamut of the calcium nitrate market in 2017 is anticipated to grow profusely at an appreciable growth rate in the ensuing years.

The competitive landscape of global calcium nitrate industry is highly diversified. Various industry mammoths including Yara International ASA, Sterling Chemicals, and others, are undertaking umpteen initiatives to expand their business strategically to sustain their geographical presence in the upcoming years. This is supported by the breakthrough expansion of Yara International's fertilizer facility in Norway in the early 2015. The expansion is claimed to have costed the company a revenue of USD 350 million.



A market speculation put forward by Global Market Insights, Inc., suggests that calcium nitrate industry is set to target an overall valuation of USD 12.6 billion by 2025.



Related News:



https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/spray-adhesives-market-from-construction-sector-to-trace-exponential-gain-till-2025-2020-06-04