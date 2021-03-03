New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- The Global Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5) Market is projected to reach USD 331.5 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising health consciousness among the consumers, and a significant increase in the vegan population has increased the deficiency of certain vitamins, such as Calcium Pantothenate. The deficiency of vitamin B5 among children & adults is driving the demand for the product in calcium pantothenate market. A deficiency in the key vitamin can cause severe symptoms, including nerve damage, acne, skin problems, fatigue, neurological problems, and digestive issues, like depression and memory loss. Therefore, many people turn to consuming vitamin B5 supplements to help meet their needs and prevent a deficiency.



Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of depression, paranoia, and memory loss is also propelling the demand for Calcium Pantothenate. Favorable outlook towards medical nutrition will also drive the demand for the cobalamin.



Key participants include:



Yifan Pharmaceutical, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, and Avnochem Limited, among others, among others dealing in the Calcium Pantothenate market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Calcium Pantothenate market on the basis of form, grade, sales channel, end-use verticals, and region:



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Tablets



Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Retails

Offline Retails



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals & Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest-



Powder & tablet are some of the most commonly used types of pantothenate supplement due to the cost-effectiveness and easy packaging techniques. Tablets are highly preferred by consumers owing to their easy material packing and extended shelf life.



Growing awareness about the significance of a healthy diet in countries such as India and China is expected to drive the calcium pantothenate market in the region. The upcoming retail sector in emerging nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India are propelling the market in the region. Support from the government to promote development initiatives is also expected to drive the calcium pantothenate market in the upcoming years.



One of the primary driver for the online retailing of the calcium pantothenate market is the better online proliferation and targeted marketing. This has increased the ease and comfort of consumers buying online. Online sites are dedicated to products appropriate for the 50+ demographic to shop for by need. Many sites now have live chat options to instantly help out the customers with their specific questions….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Calcium Pantothenate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



Continued…



