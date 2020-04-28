Calcium Phosphate Market 2026 : The Mosaic Company, Nitta Gelatin, Advance Inorganics, Merck Millipore, Innophos Holdings, Inc., Euro Chem

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Positive application outlook across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, fertilizers, water treatments industry is anticipated to drive the calcium phosphate market growth. Functional properties including high solubility and osteoinductivity which contribute in the improvement of teeth and bone health will propel product demand.



Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from osteomyelitis, homozygous thalassemia, osteoporosis, rickets, fracture, etc. will bolster the product usage in tooth & dental care applications.



Growing water pollution levels with increasing industrialization in developing countries is the major concern for environmental organizations. Henceforth, shifting trend towards water reuse practices in countries including Australia, Israel, Singapore, Israel, and the U.S. to overcome supply & demand gap will fuel product demand for water treatment applications. Favorable government policies in line with water management likely to create new growth opportunities for industry participants.



Increasing demand for calcium phosphates as fillers and binders in solid oral dosage forms such as hard gelatin capsules and compressed tablets likely to fuel market growth. Factors, such as excellent compressibility and flowability characteristics of calcium phosphates, are strongly supporting the product application scope.



Additionally, the increasing government expenditure in the developed and developing countries for strengthening the pharmaceutical sector will create new growth opportunities for industry participants.



Monocalcium phosphate is estimated to witness CAGR over 5% up to 2025. Growing usage of natural ingredients in food preparation and the rising demand for fortified and functional foods will drive the product demand over the forecast period. Positive outlook in animal feed applications to enhance poultry, livestock, and pet health will further boost the business growth.



Monocalcium phosphate restores mineral deficiencies and facilitates the metabolism process in poultry and livestock, strengthening their immunity, reproductive systems, and bone health.



Food & beverage segment accounted for over 20% market share in 2018. Rising demand for in numerous bakery products such as breads, cakes, donuts, pies, pastries as raising agent, acidulant, and stabilizer will propel the segment growth. In addition, increasing meat consumption with changing dietary patterns across the emerging economies including India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, China, etc. is predicted to positively influence the product demand.



Europe is expected to register CAGR at over 5.2% up to 2025. Development in the biomedical sector including advancements in treating exposed fractures and dental hypersensitivity problems will enhance the product penetration.



Asia Pacific market accounted for over 30% share in 2018. Favorable government policies to boost the agriculture and pharmaceutical competitiveness likely to support penetration of global industry participants. Manufacturers are expected to establish new manufacturing plants and enhance supply chain network to enhance their market share. Factors such as easy availability of raw materials, rising economic growth rates, and expansion of large agricultural land will provide lucrative opportunities for industry participants.



Major companies include A.B. Enterprises, Fabrik Budenheim, Advance Inorganics, Mosaic, Oasis Fine Chemicals, Triveni Chemicals, Chemicals Chamber, Prayer Chemische, and Merck Millipore. Strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, supply chain agreements, and product portfolio expansion are among key strategies adopted by major industry participants.



