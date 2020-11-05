New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- A new investigative report titled Global Calcium Phosphate Market has been released by Reports and Data and added to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides market estimations and market analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report has been formulated through a series of extensive primary and secondary research and validated through industry professionals and experts. The latest information in the report delivers the updated market scenario and industry trends.



The report is further furnished with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Calcium Phosphate industry. The report considers COVID-19 as a key factor of growth and hindrance and provides an initial and future assessment of the impact. The COVID-19 crisis has drastically altered the market dynamics and generated financial difficulties. The report offers a complete analysis of how the crisis has affected the market and its key segments. It also offers a futuristic outlook with regard to revenue generation in the post-pandemic scenario.



The report offers estimations for the market size for the forecast period 2020-2027. The Calcium Phosphate market is expected to garner a valuation of USD 974.6 Million in 2027, registering a high CAGR of 4.7%, growing from 640.2 Million the market was valued at in 2018. The extensive report on the Calcium Phosphate market offers key trends, emerging drivers, along with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional bifurcation, and competitive landscape to offer deeper insights into the Calcium Phosphate market and its operations.



Competition Analysis:



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them to gain a robust footing in the global industry. Some of the key players studied in the report are A. B. Enterprises, Advance Inorganics, Powder Pack Chemicals, Triveni Chemicals, Chemicals Chamber, Oasis Fine Chemicals, Prayer Chemische, Merck Millipore, Mosaic, and Fabrik Budenheim.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Monocalcium Phosphate [MCP]

Di-Calcium Phosphate [DCP]

Tricalcium Phosphate

Calcium Acid Pyrophosphate



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Animal feed

Others



Market Analysis by Key Geographical Regions:



The report is further segmented into key geographical regions along with their countries to impart a better understanding of the market. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.



The regional analysis covers the following key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



