Market Size – USD 957.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for calcium silicate anticaking agent, and building materials.



The Global Calcium Silicate Market is forecast to reach USD 1.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Calcium Silicate or commercially known as Cal-Sil, is a white or slight off-white-colored inorganic chemical compound derived from naturally occurring limestone and diatomaceous siliceous sedimentary rock. It can also be produced artificially by the chemical reaction of calcium oxide and silica. Calcium Silicate is denoted by E552 food additive. The Calcium Silicate is approved as the safe food ingredient & additive for various food and food-grade applications by Food, Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and World Health Organization (WHO), and European Union, among others. The global calcium silicate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for calcium silicate food additives for its anticaking properties used in a large variety of food products. An anticaking agent helps to prevent dry foods from clumping, forming semi-solid or solid lumps.



The major companies explored in the report are American Elements, Pyrotek Inc., Spectrum Chemical, ProChem, Inc., Chaitanya Chemicals, Promat International NV, Skamol, Industrial Insulation Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Zircar Ceramics, Inc., among others.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Calcium Silicate market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Calcium Silicate market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Calcium Silicate market is split into:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Amorphous

Quartz

Crystalline

Others



Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Additives

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Construction Materials

Protection & Insulation

Adhesive & Sealant

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Calcium Silicate market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Calcium Silicate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Calcium Silicate Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Extensive growth of calcium silicate in construction industries especially in the emerging countries

4.2.2.2. Propelling use of calcium silicate anticaking agents in the food items

4.2.2.3. Alternative use of this chemical to asbestos

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulation and limitation that effect the market growth

4.2.3.2. Raw material scarcity & hazardous effects of the chemical compound

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



