Calcium supplements are salts of calcium that are used in the treatment of calcium deficiency or to ensure adequate supply of calcium to the body. These supplements are also used in the treatment and management of bone related diseases such as osteoporosis and rickets.



Increasing prevalence of bone disorders is a major factor boosting growth of the global calcium supplements market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 by American Pharmaceutical Review, globally, one in three women and one in five men are at risk of an osteoporotic fracture and estimated 200 million people worldwide suffer from this disease. Moreover, increasing R&D of calcium tablets is also expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For inatance, in March 2019, Lupin received approval for its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Lipitorfl Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg.



However, several studies have linked regular calcium supplements intake to high risk of dementia in women. Moreover, high consumption of calcium supplements can cause pain and cramps in the muscles. Constipation is one of the most common symptoms of consuming calcium supplements. It may also lead to irritation in the stomach, abdominal bloating, kidney stones, irritability and depression, vitamin D toxicity, and may make some medicines less efficient. Such factors are expected to hinder growth of the global calcium supplements market.



Key players in the market are focused on product development and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Nourigen Labs, a U.S.-based natural products developer, launched AgelessLX, a dietary supplement for women that contains Calcium HMB (a natural metabolite of the amino acid leucine) with biotin. Similarly, in September 2019, Designs for Health (DFH), a dietary supplement company, launched Annatto-GG 150, a compound that supports healthy aging. GG (geranylgeraniol) helps ensure appropriate deposition of calcium in bone and away from the arterial linings.



- Major players operating in the global calcium supplements market include, Chambio, Holland & Barrett, Blackmores, Swisse, Osteoform, Integrative Therapeutics, NutraLab Canada, Caltrate, P. S. Health Care, Coral LLC, and Citracal



