CalculateStuff.com Releases Powerful Car Finance App for iPhone and iPad

CalculateStuff.com, a website that features a wide variety of free online calculators, has just released its first app called Car Finance Tools. The new app, which people can download on the App Store for free, is a car loan calculator, lease calculator and auto loan comparison tool that works on the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.



The new user-friendly app can help people simulate auto loans and leases, as well as provide them with detailed estimates of how much various loans and leases will cost.



As anyone who has ever shopped for a vehicle knows quite well, determining which deal is the best for their situation can be a confusing and time-consuming process. Thanks to the new Car Finance Tools app from CalculateStuff.com, people who are in the market for a new or pre-owned car can use it to add in car and loan details from the dealers and lenders they are working with. Then, once they have finished looking at and test-driving various cars, people can use the app to compare the different deals to see which best meets their needs.



In addition, by switching the car loan calculator to “Affordability Mode,” people can estimate how much they can afford to borrow for their new vehicle. The app results include charts and full amortization schedules. The loan comparison feature allows users to easily compare various aspects of potential loans and leases like monthly payment amounts and total cost. This information is displayed side-by-side right on the screen.



“The Car Finance Tools app is an excellent companion for car shoppers,” said a spokesperson for CalculateStuff.com, adding that the app can help answer questions like “Which loan option is best for me?”, “Should I buy or lease?” or “Will I save money by refinancing my current loan?”



“Our hope is that the CFT app will help people make better purchasing decisions when financing their next car.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new Car Finance Tools app can visit CalculateStuff.com at any time; there, they can read more about the app and how it can help to make car buying easier and less stressful. Visitors to the site may also try out any of the other free calculators, which can calculate anything from restaurant tips to mortgage repayments.



About CalculateStuff.com

CalculateStuff.com provides a range of free online calculators covering everything from calculating car loan payments to grade point averages. Their offerings also include free website widgets and custom development services. For more information, please visit http://www.calculatestuff.com