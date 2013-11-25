CalculateStuff.com Translates Site and Widgets Into Five Additional Languages

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- CalculateStuff.com, one of the leading calculator developers on the Internet, recently translated its website and widgets into five more languages. Visitors can now enjoy the site and its online calculators in French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.



To activate the new language options, users only need to change their location. By clicking on the flag at the top right of the page, visitors can easily switch between nine available locales. CalculateStuff.com was previously only available in English.



“If you have a widget set to use a locale where one of the above is the primary language, it should have automatically switched to use your local dialect,” noted an article available on the company’s website. “We work hard to ensure that the results presented by our calculators are correct, and accurately reflect real world calculations based on the user supplied data.”



At this time, CalculateStuff.com offers its visitors access to calculators, conversion tools, and mobile apps. Although CalculateStuff.com’s most popular calculators include the mortgage, auto loan, body mass index (BMI), compound interest, and ovulation tools, the company also offers its visitors access to word counters, password generators, GPA and loan affordability calculators among others.



CalculateStuff.com prides itself on its ability to develop creative and useful calculators for its users. The website’s latest widgets include the CPM, GST, sales tax, and VAT calculators as well as a random number generator. Since CalculateStuff.com’s staff are always looking for new tools to build, the company welcomes calculator suggestions at any time.



Individuals interested in learning more about CalculateStuff.com and its updated widgets can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to CalculateStuff.com’s Facebook or Twitter accounts to access frequent updates from the company.



About CalculateStuff.com

CalculateStuff.com provides a range of no-cost online calculators covering everything from calculating car loan payments to grade point averages. Their offerings also include a range of white labeled calculators, the Car Finance Tools app and custom development services. For more information, please visit http://www.calculatestuff.com