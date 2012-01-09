Calculatestuff.com’s Free Downloadable Calculators Designed for Some of Life’s Biggest Decisions

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- The recent launch of the new Website calculatestuff.com brings a growing list of feature-rich task-specific online calculators to users as free downloads from the site. The Website provides a growing list of desktop application calculators for a variety of popular tasks as well as calculator widgets that can be added to any Website.



It remains undisputed that a home, car or business loan and deciding to have a child are among the biggest decisions people can make. In all of these cases, planning and tracking are paramount to providing the maximum amount of control during all phases of each process.



Task-specific online calculators have become a prized tool in helping people plan and monitor some of these big decisions. The new Website calculatorstuff.com is now making them available as free downloads for PC or as Website widgets. “Our focus is to build the best online calculators available so that people can make informed decisions and monitor some of the biggest life decisions there are,” said a calculatestuff.com designer.



Among the growing list of calculators available are several financial calculators such as a mortgage calculator for prospective home buyers as they make decisions on a home and what they can afford. An auto loan calculator allows input of relevant data such as vehicle price, interest rate, down payment as well as other factors to calculate any given auto loan’s parameters. A car lease calculator does the same for calculating any give car lease’s terms while a compound interest calculator helps track interest on investments.



Two different health calculators provide simple ways to track ovulation cycles and due dates for couples planning to have or expecting children. In addition, the Website provides a number of additional online calculators for unit conversion for time, area, length, pressure, temperature, volume and weight as well as a GPA calculator for students. Each of the online calculators can be downloaded to a desktop PC for offline use and are compatible with Windows XP, Vista and 7 operating systems. “We’ll even create new types of calculators based on user feedback, so we expect the line to continue to grow based on need,” said the designer. For more information, please visit http://www.calculatestuff.com/



About Calculatestuff.com

CalculateStuff.com is a brand new site focused on building the best online calculators available anywhere. Their skilled programmers and designers focus all of their energy to make sure that their calculators are error free, feature rich and highly usable. Each calculator is also released in widget form allowing users to add them to their own Websites free of charge, and in the form of desktop applications that can be download for offline use.