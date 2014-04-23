Caledonian Skies: Gripping New Novel Offers Fresh Insight Into Interwar Period; Exploring if Earlier Intervention Could Have Stopped the Nazis….

Monterey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- While tens of thousands of novels focus on the drama and strategy of the two World Wars, the vital Interwar period is often ignored in literature. Even more so, readers with a passion for history are hard pressed to find any books that examine possible prevention of the Nazi’s invasion of Poland; an event that led to six years of bloodshed and geopolitical chaos.



Thankfully, this Interwar period is the specific focus of ‘Caledonian Skies’, a gripping new novel from Hugh Wilson. This unique fusion of fact and fiction examines what may have happened if the allied forces had made earlier efforts to oppose the Nazis.



Synopsis:



It is February of 1939. International tensions are at an all-time high, and there is little trust in Germany's new leader as Ian Mackay, a decorated Royal Flying Corps ace of the Great War, settles atop the mountain of Ben Lomond to watch the sunrise. A short time later, Ian observes what he believes is an experimental German reconnaissance airplane spying on Scotland from above. But there are no other witnesses, and the rudimentary radar of the day is unreliable.



Ian has seen his share of hardship and unfortunately knows all too well about the realities of war. Still, he is driven to report what he has seen to Scotland's military intelligence officials; they are skeptical at first but eventually agree to send Ian on an intelligence mission to investigate the latest German reconnaissance aircraft. As the war clouds gather, Ian, who is now alone at forty-two after losing his one and only love years ago, embarks on a perilous journey to save his country and perhaps the world. With a cyanide capsule safely tucked away in his pocket, Ian only hopes he will never have to use it.



In this spirited tale of love and war that spans twenty-five years of modern European history and four generations of Scots, a seasoned pilot enters Nazi Germany on a wing and a prayer as the world erupts into chaos.



“Even seventy years after the end of World War II, the conflict still impacts the geopolitical landscape, and most families can still hear first-hand from brothers, uncles and fathers who lived it,” says Wilson, whose own parents lived in Scotland during these tumultuous years. “There were actually many opportunities to prevent Germany’s invasion of Poland and the resulting years of war, but nobody seized them.”



Continuing, “My narrative takes a look at what may have happened, had the British decided to take positive action against the Nazis before their power became too much to overcome without the massive loss of life that eventually materialized. It’s the story of the 1930s that never was, but could have changed the course of history forever.”



Reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive.



“Having grown up in the same Scottish town on the same bonnie, bonnie banks as the story's likeable hero I was therefore more than interested in reading this short novel. I am pleased to say that I was uplifted! Hugh Wilson had me soaring, even looping-the-loop, in Caledonian Skies! Well done!” says Neil Cullan McKinlay.



Janice Hall was equally as impressed, adding, “There have been countless stories told of WWII. Hugh Wilson writes a story that hasn't been previously written. His attention to both geographical and historical detail is impressive. His story is compelling. I couldn't put it down. A must read!”



‘Caledonian Skies’, published by Archway, is available now: http://amzn.to/1f0rpMX.



About the Author: Dr. Hugh Wilson

Dr. Hugh Wilson is an American-born son of Scottish immigrants. He grew up in Los Angeles. He earned his medical degree in 1983 from the University of California, San Francisco, where in 1988 he also completed his residency in anatomic pathology and laboratory medicine. He completed an internship in internal medicine at the Pacific Presbyterian Medical Center, also in San Francisco. He earned his undergraduate degree with highest honors in cell biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.



For more than 20 years, Dr. Wilson has practiced surgical pathology and laboratory medicine (hematology, immunology, microbiology and clinical chemistry) in Monterey County and has managed hospital and outpatient medical laboratories. In 2010 he was also certified in Age Management Medicine by the Cenegenics Education and Research Foundation.



Dr. Wilson first began writing in his early thirties shortly after completing all his medical training.