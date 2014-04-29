Calexico Baja Runners Announces Launch of Crowdsourcing Campaign

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Calexico Baja Runners announced today the launch of an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign with the goal of funding restroom construction for the California 501(c) non profit organization.



“We’ve started this campaign because we’re currently using a port-o-potty!” says campaign manager and organization secretary Ernesto Cazares. “Together with your help, we will fund the materials needed to build proper restrooms.”



The funding campaign will purchase materials and equipment needed to build true restroom facilities for the Calexico Baja Runners organization’s local meeting place.



“With your kind donation, we won't have to use organization money to built restrooms,” added Cazares. “Instead, we will keep helping and donating to those who need it.”



The Calexico Baja Runners organization helps youth by engaging them in sports activities in order to keep them off of the streets and away from gang activity. The organization also helps local high school students attend higher education institutions via scholarships, so students can continue pursuing their dreams for a better life.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $15,000 is currently active and runs through June 9, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/restrooms-construction.



The Impact

For over 30 years the Calexico Baja Runners have been active, supporting Little League Baseball teams, Girls Softball teams, Soccer Teams, Boxing Teams and Football programs. The organization has established annual scholarships for deserving students and has assisted the elderly and senior citizens by providing transportation services.



Additional organizational impact highlights include:



-$20,000.00 in Scholarships and Patronage for the community, kids and youth in 2011 and 2012, including gear and donations for sports practice.

-2010: assisted an elderly community in its relocation from old building to new facility.

-2011: cook-out event raising $5,000.00 for Alanis Fort, a little girl from San Diego, CA with brain cancer.



Additional information about the Calexico Baja Runners organziation is available at:

Website: http://www.calexicobajarunners.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calexicobajarunners