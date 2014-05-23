Calgary Concrete Discusses an Innovative Way to Color Stamped Concrete

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Calgary Concrete has just released a fantastic new concrete coloring agent called Tru Tique. Calgary Concrete Tru Tique is an ultra simple water based antiquing color wash solution designed to provide that natural, two-tone mottled effect normally obtained by the use of colored release agents. Tru Tique is unique in that it is perfect for coloring new surfaces or for rejuvenating existing textured surfaces that have faded over time. Using it is as simplistic as mixing a small amount of dry powder into a designated amount of water and liberally applying to the surface and be allowed to dry. Once dry you can safely apply a professional quality decorative concrete sealer. Now you can take that 10yr old, color faded patio, and in a few short hours restore it to the look that it had on day one. The process is simple and requires almost no special skills. Color will provide contrast by running off the high spots and settling in the low areas and being allowed to dry before resealing. Multiple colors may be used for even more effect. When the desired look is achieved, seal the surface with an appropriate sealer such as Tru Impressions Stampsheen. Currently 16 colors, matching the current antique release pallet. Coverage is 1500-3000 square feet. Available direct or at a distributor near you.



If the stamped surface begins to dull or lose its sheen after time, recoating with sealer will usually restore the luster. Ask the installer for recommendations of the best sealer to use.



On stamped interior floors subject to lots of foot traffic, it’s especially important to maintain the sealed surface to prevent wear patterns. Application of a sacrificial floor wax or polish can provide extra protection by protecting the sealer from wear and serving as a shock absorber to scuffs, scratches and grime.



About Calgary Concrete

We are a full service concrete company specializing in decorative concrete with over 30 years experience (15 in the Calgary market alone). During our time in Calgary, we have poured literally thousands of driveways, garage pads, patios, and basements. I know how stressful it can be trying to find a contractor that you can trust. With my experience and dedication to customer service, South Island Concrete will help take the stress out of your concrete project. I consider myself to be an honest, reliable, and professional with a commitment to quality workmanship that I stand behind 100 percent. No job is too big or too small. If you only need a broom sidewalk or small stamped patio all the way up to rip out and replace, I am happy to come talk to you and give you a free quote.