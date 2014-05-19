Calgary Concrete Formwork Contractor Now Hiring

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Top Level Developments, a Calgary-based concrete formwork contractor, is now accepting employment applications for its new Field Operations Superintendent position. Reporting to the president and owner of the company, this position combines the responsibilities of construction supervision and operations management. The Field Operations Superintendent will be responsible for training of new employees, ensuring that crews complete projects on time, according to relevant safety codes, and monitoring as well as anticipating costs.



Applicants should have eight to ten years’ experience in concrete formwork, two to three of which must be in a supervisory role. Applicants should also have a high attention to detail, proven skill in reading blueprints, excellent written verbal and communication skills, and excellent listening ability.



A strong focus on customer service is key to this position, and applicants must also be willing to continuously improve their on-the-job skills.



About Top Level Developments

Top Level Developments was founded in 2002. The company specializes in high-end custom concrete formwork, including cast-in-place hot tubs, indoor and outdoor cast-in-place pool foundations, decorative stairs and flatwork, structural walls, beams and slabs, custom home foundations, and light commercial concrete formwork.



Interested applicants should submit their résumés on the Employment section of http://www.topleveldevelopments.com on the Field Operations Superintendent Page.