Calgary CRM IT Professional Abraham Korbage Increases His Skill Set With Microsoft Office 365 Partner Deployment Training

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- “Keeping up with the Joneses” in the IT world is no small feat as Abraham Korbage, Help Desk Analyst at Assistus Corporation, already knows. Every year brings new software application creations or updates. Serious IT professionals know that continued training is the only way to not only keep pace with the competition, but also get ahead.



Korbage is certified in Comptia A+ and currently studying MCTS 70-680/681. He knows that staying current with Microsoft’s technological advances will make him more versatile and competitive in his industry. So, when the opportunity to sign up for Microsoft Office 365 Partner Deployment Training presented itself, Korbage took advantage of it.



The three-day workshop took place on Microsoft’s Campus in Redmond, Washington, and focused on developing Microsoft Office 365 deployment capabilities. Attendees learned how to use SharePoint Online and Lync Online, among other things. With his training in Microsoft Office 2007 and Windows-based computer management – each at SAIT Polytechnic -- Abraham felt right at home.



“I have always believed in learning as many new skills as I possibly can in the IT field,” said Korbage. “With this new Microsoft training, I am prepared to take on even more IT challenges while providing superior service to our clients.”



Korbage's drive, determination, creativity and willingness to continue training will take him far into the fast-paced world of IT and CRM. His passion for mobile technologies and hardware will serve him well as data continues moving to the cloud, making it easier for people to use their smart phones to work and stay connected anywhere, any time.



About the Company

