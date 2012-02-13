Calgary CRM Specialists to Host “Cloud Means Business” Seminars with CTECH and Aqurus

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- “Cloud Means Business” is a seminar that will help Calgary business owners to understand the cloud, its benefits and how to use it to enhance their companies’ day-to-day operations.



The seminar is offered with four different dates across Calgary: Mar. 1, 2012, at the Alastair Ross Technology Centre in NW Calgary; Mar. 8 at the CTECH boardroom downtown; Mar. 14 at the Glenmore Inn in SE Calgary; and Mar. 21 at the CTECH boardroom once again. It will be hosted by the Cloud Summit Alliance, which is a collaboration among Calgary-based CTECH Consulting Group, Assistus Corporation and Aqurus Solutions, Inc.



After a brief introduction, CTECH president Carl Fransen will get things started by discussing network and hardware infrastructure and explaining how technology and devices can be safely moved to the cloud.



Assistus president and CEO Ryan Mullaney will talk about using the cloud for day-to-day tasks such as email, document management and integrated workflow.



“Productivity means a lot to small and medium-sized business owners. We want them to know that they don’t have to sacrifice productivity or efficiency by using the cloud,” said Mullaney. “In fact, it could help them be even more productive and efficient over time.”



All presentations by the Cloud Summit Alliance will be in plain English so everyone can easily understand the discussions. Attendance to this event is free, but seats are limited. If you want to get a better understanding of the cloud and how it can help your business, register for one of the Cloud Means Business seminars here.



About Assistus

Assistus Corporation offers a full-service approach to ensure that our clients' core business problems are addressed before we tackle any technical issues. Our approach starts with a thorough business analysis and a design process that incorporates our customers' input. Once the design is complete, we take advantage of the features and functionality of Microsoft Corporation's suite of cloud offerings, such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online, Office 365 Online and Azure to dramatically cut down on the time and expense necessary to develop, deliver and support cloud-based solutions. This ensures dramatic savings when compared to implementing custom-developed software.