Calgary Holistic Nutrition Coach Announces a New Website to Help More Clients

Amy Bondar is pleased to announce her redesigned website at https://www.amybondar.com. This website has been formatted to be easier to navigate for her many clients and has full descriptions of the various skills Amy has to help her clients as a certified holistic nutrition coach.



Amy is a caring and compassionate nutrition coach. She helps clients with personalized nutrition including looking at the mind body connection so she treats the whole client and does not miss issues that may be holding a client back. Amy stated "the days of generic meal plans, fad diets, yo-yo dieting, and simple advice about calories and carbs are long gone." Her personalized process for helping clients is detailed at https://www.amybondar.com/about/process.



The core program Amy offers is 7 Steps to Personalized Nutrition. This program is a synthesis of scientific, holistic, eastern and western insights and philosophies and encompasses the greatest nutritional wisdom and teachings of our time.This program is designed to empower a client to understand the exact food and lifestyle practices and unique body type needs to reach an optimum state of balance and wellbeing.



She has 20 years of experience as a nutrition coach in Calgary and her many 5 star reviews can be seen at https://g.page/holistic-nutrition-coach?gm. She is author of the book "Journey to Optimum Wellness through Sound Nutrition."



Amy Bondar is a Calgary holistic nutrition coach based in Calgary Alberta. She helps her clients achieve wellness and vitality through nutrition and coaching. She offers a caring and compassionate program named 7 Steps To Personalized Nutrition.



Amy Bondar is located in Calgary Alberta and she can be contacted at 1-587-436-2692 or amy@amybondar.com.



https://www.amybondar.com