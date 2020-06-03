Calgary Home Builder Broadview Homes Announces New Showhome Opening in Dawson's Landing

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- New home buyers looking for an ideal location in the Calgary area who have a love for nature have good reason to be happy. Master builder Broadview Homes recently announced they are opening their new showhome in Dawson's Landing in Chestermere, Alberta. It's ideal for families who want not just an exceptional home but also to be surrounded by the beauty Chestermere has to offer. The community has a long list of amenities and is within walking distance of a full 30 acres of wetlands.



"Everything about this home is spacious," commented Holly Patterson, Design Manger for Broadview Homes. "Every room feels oversized and luxurious, especially the large bedrooms. The house has a ton of storage space with every bedroom featuring a walk-in closet—there's plenty of space for everything."



According to Broadview Homes, the two-storey, 2722 square foot showhome is their Selkirk model. It features an open concept living room with four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and one flex room. It is designed to be perfect for families with an active lifestyle. Additional conveniences include a full chef's kitchen for the ability to create amazing meals comfortably, an entry room, mudroom, and gas fireplace.



"My favorite room has to be the kitchen, with its lavish island and walk-thru butler's pantry. I also love how much light floods through the spa-like ensuite, where a freestanding tub is builder standard and there is enough elbow room for everyone to spread out," Patterson added. "We've tried to design a true family home with ample space and limitless possibilities to make this house everything you might need now and in the future."



The showhouse opens on June 5th and the public is welcome to walkthrough the showhome Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.



Weekdays are by appointment only and can be booked online at the Broadview Homes website: http://yycinfo.broadviewhomes.com/online-show-home-booking.



For more information visit https://www.broadviewhomescalgary.com/, and our general Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BroadviewHomesCalgary.



About Broadview Homes

At Broadview Homes, innovation and quality are standard. With authentic, vibrant designs and consistently high specifications, Broadview builds the home you want, even if it means moving walls. Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that the excitement of buying a home should last well after you've first walked into a showroom, Broadview (part of the Qualico group of home builders) continues to build homes with this philosophy - and in doing so gives home owners more, while paying less.