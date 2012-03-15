Calgary Hyundai Dealership Turns to Calgary IT Firm KMSI

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Car dealerships across Calgary require the best IT solutions to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced economy. K&M Systems Integration specialises in providing top IT solutions to car dealerships across Stampede City.



When one of Calgary’s top Hyundai dealerships was in need of a second opinion, the management team called K&M Systems. The dealership's existing outsourced Calgary IT firm was unable to meet its growing needs and demands for a reliable IT system.



K&M Systems met with the management team to discuss business network requirements and offer recommendations that a growth-based car dealership needs to balance a particular, industry-specific line of business applications.



This particular Calgary Hyundai dealership needed an Automotive Dealership Program (ADP) solution. The solution had to have a public IP address in order to communicate effectively. K&M recommended a solution that allowed the dealership's ADP solution to work effectively and avoid running out of IP addresses on the network.



The Calgary Hyundai dealership client is now well positioned to maximize its investment in technology. Having reliable connectivity to its ADP solution ensures business continues to operate and provide Calgary denizens with fine Hyundai automobiles.



For over 20 years K&M Systems Integration has provided high quality IT support to businesses throughout Calgary.



