Calgary IT Consultants to Host “Cloud Means Business” Seminars With Assistus and Aqurus

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- “Cloud Means Business” is a seminar that will help Calgary business owners to understand the cloud, its benefits and how to use it to enhance their companies’ day-to-day operations.



The seminar is offered with four different dates across Calgary: Mar. 1, 2012, at the Alastair Ross Technology Centre in NW Calgary; Mar. 8 at the CTECH boardroom downtown; Mar. 14 at the Glenmore Inn in SE Calgary; and Mar. 21 at the CTECH boardroom once again. It will be hosted by the Cloud Summit Alliance, which is a collaboration among Calgary-based CTECH Consulting Group, Assistus Corporation and Aqurus Solutions, Inc.



After a brief introduction, Calgary IT Consultant Carl Fransen will get things started by discussing network and hardware infrastructure and explaining how technology and devices can be safely moved to the cloud.



“Security is important to business owners. They need to know that we can move their companies’ data to the cloud securely and that their companies’ data can be managed there securely as well,” said Fransen.



All presentations by the Cloud Summit Alliance will be in plain English so everyone can easily understand the discussions. Attendance to this event is free, but seats are limited. If you want to get a better understanding of the cloud and how it can help your business, register for one of the Cloud Means Business seminars here.



