Calgary IT Consulting Analyst Achieves Microsoft Certified IT Professional Certification

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011



John Azevedo, an IT Analyst since October of 2009 for XCEL, had a goal — that of achieving his Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) Certification — a goal that is not easy to do, by any means.



The Microsoft MCITP certification helps prove that an individual has a wide-ranging set of skills necessary to perform a particular job role in the IT world. Using the Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) which John had already attained as a building block, the MCITP certification builds on that technical knowledge and expertise that he gained when he went through that first certification.



“Earning the MCITP gives me a feeling of self-satisfaction that I have gone after a goal that will not only help me and my career, but also directly impact the confidence that our clients will gain in knowing that I have the expertise needed to work on their networks and with their equipment. They can rest assured that I’m fully capable in deploying, supporting, and optimizing IT infrastructures and that my design and technology decisions will be sound,” John relayed to us during our interview.



XCEL believes in providing clients with superior customer service and the technical expertise to realize and develop technology goals. As such, XCEL is careful to only hire senior level IT analysts. Doing so ensures that clients will not be billed unnecessarily for time spent analyzing a complex issue. When an XCEL Analyst arrives onsite, clients can be assured that their issue will be resolved quickly and efficiently.



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.