Calgary IT Consulting Firm Offers 90 Seconds Support Guaranteed

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- When your computer is having issues or your network is not working the way it should, you don’t want to wait for hours for help to arrive. You want immediate attention. In the business world, time, sometimes, is literally money. And the more time you and your employees spend idle, the more money your business loses.



That’s why Calgary IT services firm CTECH Group promises to respond in 90 seconds to 90% of the support calls it receives every day. On the other end of the line is a certified IT professional dedicated to helping you out. Electronic support requests get answered in one hour or less.



“It’s all about the client,” said CTECH president Carl Fransen. “We’re go-givers, not go-getters. My team is dedicated to making sure that every support request gets a response on the same day that it was made.”



CTECH takes pride in not keeping its Calgary hospitality, oil and gas, and education sector clients waiting. The CTECH team knows the damage that even half a day of downtime can do to some of their clients’ businesses.



About CTECH

We focus on providing a stable foundation for business leaders to build upon. Our goal is to help businesses grow. Our commitment to providing the best support in the Calgary business community is unparalleled. For over 10 years CTECH has provided Calgary businesses with professional IT resources. Our philosophy is Build, Secure, Support, and Grow. We live for your complete satisfaction and confidence in your technology systems. Your business will receive all the IT services it needs for a price even the smallest business budget can support.



Visit http://www.ctechgroup.cato learn more about CTECH's complete range of Calgary IT Consulting services.